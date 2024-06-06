Top track

The Cruel Wars

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Dreadnoughts, The Ladrones, Hold Fast

The Meadows
Thu, 6 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$22.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Cruel Wars
Got a code?

About

Folk Punk heroes the Dreadnoughts return to NYC with NYC's own ska punks The Ladrones and celtic punks Hold Fast

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Dreadnoughts, The Ladrones, Hold Fast

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.