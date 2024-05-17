DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Buchpremiere: Sophia Fritz – Toxische Weiblichkeit

ZIRKA
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
TalkMünchen
Zum Buch:

Etwas fühlt sich falsch an: Wenn wir lächeln, obwohl wir eigentlich streiten möch- ten. Wenn wir unsere Freundinnen ghosten, weil wir Konfrontation fürchten und Konflikte vermeiden wollen. Wenn wir uns für Feminismus einsetzen, aber anderen Frau...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Experimental Exchange GmbH.
ZIRKA

Dachauer Straße 110c, 80636 Munich, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

Gibt es barrierefreie Toiletten?

Ja!

