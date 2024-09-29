Top track

Serengeti - Dennehy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chicago Sunday Softball Spectacular

Cobra Lounge
Sun, 29 Sept, 5:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Serengeti - Dennehy
Got a code?

About Blind Adam & The Federal League

Blind Adam and The Federal League, Chicago's own folk punk americana foursome with powerful lyrics and a serious punch of soul. The band is fronted by Adam Gogola, a young man living with a rare, degenerative optic nerve disease leaving him legally blind. Read more

Event information

Cobra Lounge and Soothsayer Hot Sauce present...

Chicago Sunday Softball Spectacular
Blind Adam & The Federal League
Anfang
Death and Memphis
Matt Pless

What's more Chicago than a game of 16-inch softball on Memorial Day weekend? How about a game...

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anfang, Blind Adam & The Federal League, Death And Memphis

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.