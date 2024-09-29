DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blind Adam and The Federal League, Chicago's own folk punk americana foursome with powerful lyrics and a serious punch of soul. The band is fronted by Adam Gogola, a young man living with a rare, degenerative optic nerve disease leaving him legally blind.
Cobra Lounge and Soothsayer Hot Sauce present...
Chicago Sunday Softball Spectacular
Blind Adam & The Federal League
Anfang
Death and Memphis
Matt Pless
What's more Chicago than a game of 16-inch softball on Memorial Day weekend? How about a game...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.