DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"Volvemos los patos a la Sala Siroco por tercer año consecutivo! Con muchas ganas de marcha, de haceros bailar, cantar y pasarlo debuti, lo daremos todo como siempre aunque nos sangren las manos. Nos acompañarán The Beautiful Papitos para romper el hielo y...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.