Blinduck + The Beautiful Papitos

Siroco
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Volvemos los patos a la Sala Siroco por tercer año consecutivo! Con muchas ganas de marcha, de haceros bailar, cantar y pasarlo debuti, lo daremos todo como siempre aunque nos sangren las manos. Nos acompañarán The Beautiful Papitos para romper el hielo y...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Blinduck
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

