Human Interest - Spiced Apple

Human Interest Live at The Blue Basement

The Blue Basement
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Human Interest bring a special intimate show at The Blue Bssement to celebrate the release of their new single Shapeshifting

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
Human Interest

The Blue Basement

1 Marshall St, Carnaby, London W1F 9BA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

