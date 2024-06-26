Top track

Laurie Xhaard + Laurette Lalande + Charly Marty

Les Trois Baudets
Wed, 26 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Avec ses premiers titres Laurie Xhaard signe son entrée dans le monde de l’indie pop à la française. À travers des rythmes dynamiques et des mélodies envoûtantes, elle nous fait voyager dans son univers musical frais et inspiré. Au fil de ses chansons on d...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Laurie Xhaard, CHARLY MARTY

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

