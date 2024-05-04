DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An evening of dance floor focused soul music inspired by the adventurous playlists of the late 70s and early 80s all-nighter scene.
Expect a euphoric mix of Northern/ Soul/ Jazz Funk and rare Disco.
DJs
Rhys Webb (Live Wire Soul Club)
Shaafi Parvez (He...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.