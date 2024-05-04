DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rumours Soul Club w/ Rhys Webb and Shaafi Parvez

The Waiting Room
Sat, 4 May, 10:30 pm
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
An evening of dance floor focused soul music inspired by the adventurous playlists of the late 70s and early 80s all-nighter scene.

Expect a euphoric mix of Northern/ Soul/ Jazz Funk and rare Disco.

Rhys Webb (Live Wire Soul Club)

Shaafi Parvez (He...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Snap Crackle & Pop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rhys Webb

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open10:30 pm
120 capacity

