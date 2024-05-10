Top track

Pop Never Dies: Dopamine Sigh

The Waiting Room
Fri, 10 May, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopamine Sigh returns bringing your favourite sad songs to the club.

Uniting the music from the best band in the world MUNA plus cult icons Ethel Cain, Chappell Roan, Caroline Polachek and boygenius with sad-but-it-sounds-happy stars like Lorde, Robyn and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Pop Never Dies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open10:30 pm
120 capacity

