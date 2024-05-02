DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NEL POSTO GIUSTO” (Release Party) - 2 MAGGIO
Provinciale presenterà il suo nuovo disco “Nel Posto Giusto” con una serata dedicata alla ricerca di se stessi.
18:00 — apertura porte Colonne 28
— Esposizione collettiva
11 artisti tramite fotografie, grafi...
