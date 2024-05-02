Top track

provinciale - Nagasaki

Nel Posto Giusto Release Party Provinciale

Colonne 28
Thu, 2 May, 6:00 pm
GigsParma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NEL POSTO GIUSTO” (Release Party) - 2 MAGGIO

Provinciale presenterà il suo nuovo disco “Nel Posto Giusto” con una serata dedicata alla ricerca di se stessi.

18:00 — apertura porte Colonne 28

— Esposizione collettiva

11 artisti tramite fotografie, grafi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Santeria S.p.a..

Lineup

Provinciale, Provinciale

Venue

Colonne 28

Borgo Delle Colonne 28, 43121 Parma Parma, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

