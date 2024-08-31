Top track

Jake Xerxes Fussell - Love Farewell

Jake Xerxes Fussell + Sam Moss

Lewes Con Club
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Reared in Georgia and now settled in North Carolina, Jake Xerxes Fussell has established himself as a devoted listener and contemplative interpreter of a vast array of so-called folk songs, lovingly sourced from a personal store of favorites. On his latest...

This is an 14+ event, under 18s to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Moss, Jake Xerxes Fussell

Venue

Lewes Con Club

139 High St, Lewes BN7 1XS, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

