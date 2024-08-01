Top track

Thank You, I'm Sorry

Comet Ping Pong
Thu, 1 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Thursday, August 1st 2024
Thank You, I'm Sorry
9PM - $15 - All Ages

THANK YOU, I'M SORRY
Minneapolis, MN
https://thankyouimsorry.bandcamp.com/

Anxiety is the first word sung on Thank You, I'm Sorry's first album. Back then it was just vocalist Ll...

All ages
Thank You, I'm Sorry

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

