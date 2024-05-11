DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Immortal Onion + NUR | Lingua Comune Fest

Circolo Gagarin
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
GigsBusto Arsizio
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gli Immortal Onion sono un trio che si è fatto spazio nella sorprendente scena jazz polacca a colpi di synth, ritmi serrati, cambi repentini di tempo e spiazzanti combinazioni di tra jazz ed elettronica. Dopo due album sotto U Know Me Records, si è aggiunt...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

NUR, Immortal Onion

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

