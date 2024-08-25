Top track

Dusky — All Night Long — Bank Holiday Sunday

Phonox
Sun, 25 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dusky will continue the 10-year birthday celebrations of their esteemed record label 17 Steps with an intimate, all night 'Take A Trip' session at SW9 venue Phonox.

This 6 hour set promises to delve deep into the foundations that has shaped the Dusky thro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
Lineup

Dusky

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

