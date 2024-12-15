DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJ Lubi's Big Afro Salsa Xmas Party

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 15 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Leeds world music promoter Lubi Jovanovic (DJ Lubi Presents) has brought some amazing African and Latin/Cuban/Salsa music artists to the city over the years, both from the continent and the diaspora.

This is a 14+ event.
DJ Lubi Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grupo Lokito, DJ Muddy Brown

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

