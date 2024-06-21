DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grupo Lokito + DJ Muddy Brown

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Grupo Lokito brings together Congolese, Kenyan, Latin American and UK musicians who blend Central African soukous and highlife with Cuban son music and salsa. They formed in 2006 when top salsa/Cuban music pianist Sara McGuinness began researching the cult...

This is a 14+ event
DJ Lubi Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grupo Lokito, DJ Muddy Brown

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

