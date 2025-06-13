Top track

Camel Power Club

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 13 Jun 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Camel Power Club est un projet français indie electro pop actif depuis 2014, tournant du Mexique à l'Europe de l'Est.

Rappelant LCD Soundsystem, il infuse des textures électroniques sur fond d'influences British des années 60. Dépassant les 100 millions d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bramar Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Camel Power Club

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

