Sabados in the Park, Vendors, Music Art Volume 14

Lemonad(e) Park
Sat, 11 May, 1:30 pm
GigsKansas City
$7.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Made Fresh In KC presents Sabados Vol. 14

DJ'S: BOATSS

Live painting by: RIVER, MAKENZIMAGGIE DeMEULMEESTER, LUIS STUTTER, BABY LUNA

Music from : STRANDED IN THE CITY, CASH CAM, MADAY, GABRIELLE, GROUPO FOLKLORICO, WRKER

Food by : KC BIRRIA

Live podca...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lemonad(e) Park
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FK Menace

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open1:30 pm

