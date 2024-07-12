DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HIRS COLLECTIVE

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 12 Jul, 8:00 pm
Philadelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The HIRS Collective exist to fight for, defend, and celebrate the survival of trans, queer, poc, black, women and any and all other folks who have to constantly face violence, marginalization, and oppression. We are a collective of freaks and faggots that...

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The HIRS Collective

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

