La nuit du Sine Saloum

La Marbrerie
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€38.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Première Partie : Aïcha Niang

Concert : Jeri-Jeri (Alé Mboup & Khadim ft Bakane Seck)

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeri-Jeri

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open8:00 pm

