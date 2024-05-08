DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Quantum! #018

Cafe Racer
Wed, 8 May, 8:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Announcing the next night of Quantum! A sonic journey through the electronic universe ✨

5.08 Wednesday(Electronic)

Nocturne Syndicate presents:

QUANTUM! A sonic journey through the electronic universe

$10adv / $12dos

8pm, 21+

Quantum is an open forma...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Nocturne Syndicate.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Cafe Racer

1510 11th Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98122, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.