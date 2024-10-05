Top track

JOSEPH - Celebrating 10 Years

Pico Union Project
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $44.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

JOSEPH

"Celebrating 10 Years"

W/ Becca Mancari

10/5/2024 at Pico Union Project

A tremendously special show celebrating the 10th anniversary of Joseph’s debut album Native, Dreamer, Kin which will be played in its entirety from sta...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joseph, Becca Mancari

Venue

Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

