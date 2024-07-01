DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Puppeteers For Fears presents: Cthulhu the Musical

The Meadows
Mon, 1 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.24
Puppeteers For Fears presents: Cthulhu: the Musical!

Puppeteers for Fears is an Oregon-based comedy troupe, specializing in original horror and science fiction rock’n’roll musicals performed with puppets. The company was founded as a one-night-only cabare...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
$
The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

