Top track

Franky Wah & Robin M - Intina

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Franky Wah presents SHÈN

Chinois
Sun, 4 Aug, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Franky Wah & Robin M - Intina
Got a code?

About

Franky Wah presents SHÈN

FRANKY WAH b2b HERNAN CATTANEO

KALISMĀ

Franky Wah is back for 2024 to command the Sunday scene with SHÈN, treating attendees to monumental sets within an impressive display of Ancient China-inspired visuals and décor, with inspi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Island Hospitality.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Franky Wah, Hernán Cattáneo

Venue

Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.