Nuvolascura/Zmar/Stress Spells/Who Put Bella in the Witch Elm/Grimlitter

Gold Sounds
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Collective Effort NYC presents:

Nuvolascura

Zmar

Stress Spells

Who Put Bella in the Witch Elm

Grimlitter

Wednesday, May 8th, 2024

@ Gold Sounds - 44 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Doors at 7pm - All Ages - $15

All ages
Presented by Gold Sounds.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nuvolascura, ZMAR, Grimlitter

Venue

Gold Sounds

44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

