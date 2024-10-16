DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L'auteure-compositrice-interprète suisse et basée à Berlin, Anna Erhard, a sorti à l’automne 2022 son 2e album solo : CAMPSITE
La chanson éponyme n'est pas une chanson de guitare au coin du feu, au contraire, "Campsite" résonne autour d’un rythme cool.
L...
