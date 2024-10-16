Top track

Gallowdance

Lebanon Hanover

Strange Brew
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lebanon Hanover are an ice cold reply to the alienated world coming from two warm beating hearts. Larissa Iceglass and WilliamMaybelline appear as true romantics of the modern age, admiring William Wordsworth, fascinated by the beauty of art nouveau aesthe...

This is a 14+ event (14-17s must be accompanied by a 21+ adult, ratio 1:1).
Presented by DM Generation.
Lineup

Lebanon Hanover

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

