Quintessential House

Folklore Hoxton
Sun, 5 May, 6:00 pm
London
£7

About

Two of London’s underground clubbing pioneers Jazzi Q from the Soul II Soul collective/Colourful.com and Quaff Records/Totally Wired/WeOutHereFestival’s Roy the Roach come together to launch a connoisseur Sunday evening celebration across the house and dan...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roy the Roach

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

