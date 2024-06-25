Top track

tmdistant - looking for another place to stay

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

tmdistant

The Sunflower Lounge
Tue, 25 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

tmdistant - looking for another place to stay
Got a code?

About

In support of his debut EP, ‘vivid memories of dreams I’ve never had’, emerging alternative artist tmdistant makes his Birmingham debut supported by friend and frequent collaborator YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DNÜ MEDIA.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

tmdistant, YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB

Venue

The Sunflower Lounge

76 Smallbrook Queensway, Birmingham B5 4EG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.