THE NONE

Sebright Arms
Wed, 24 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE NONE with special guests Haemogoblin

THE NONE is a new band of lifelong musicians. Comprising bassist Gordon Moakes (Bloc Party, Young Legionnaire), vocalist Kaila Whyte (Blue Ruth, Youth Man), guitarist Jim Beck (Cassels) and drummer Chris Francombe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

