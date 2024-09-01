DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sign up for pre-sale access: https://arep.co/p/s2onyc
Official pre-sales opens Tuesday, May 14th @ 12PM EST
General on-sale opens Wednesday May 15th @ 12PM EST
—
21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.
—
Pulse Events presents the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.