DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gio Chamba w/ Lester Rey

Sleeping Village
Sun, 14 Jul, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$19.57

About

$15 Adv + Fees | 21+

Gio Chamba is the wild duo of Gio Alejandro and Coffee Guzman. Their infectious musical blend and raucous performances give them an edge that is hard to find in many bands. Fresh and exciting, yet there’s a celebratory sense of famili...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

