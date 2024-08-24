DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

YETEP

The Meadows
Sat, 24 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$29.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

21+

This event will be held at The Meadows.

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

yetep

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

