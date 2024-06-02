DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Night of R&B [LIVE]

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 2 Jun, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Enjoy an evening of pure live R&B hits featuring songs from the Nineties, Noughties and Now. Sing along to songs from the likes of Drake, Usher, TLC, Donell Jones, Rihanna, Destiny's Child and Lauryn Hill all delivered by a full band.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by A Night Of.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

