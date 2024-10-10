DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lionel Langlais

Les Trois Baudets
Thu, 10 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lionel Langlais entre en scène, comme on vient au monde : les bras ouverts, et le sourire aux lèvres. Ses mots sont français mais sa langue est universelle. Un couple de danseurs évolue sur la même longueur d'ondes. Tout le concert, mis en scène par le cho...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lionel Langlais

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

