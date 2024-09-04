Top track

Jake Xerxes Fussell - Three Ravens

Jake Xerxes Fussell + Sam Moss

The Deaf Institute
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£17.98

About

Reared in Georgia and now settled in North Carolina, Jake Xerxes Fussell has established himself as a devoted listener and contemplative interpreter of a vast array of so-called folk songs, lovingly sourced from a personal store of favourites. On his lates...

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Moss, Jake Xerxes Fussell

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

