American Aquarium - The Luckier You Get

American Aquarium

Radio East
Sat, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
From $27.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For nearly two decades, American Aquarium have pushed toward that rare form of rock-and-roll that’s revelatory in every sense. “For us the sweet spot is when you’ve got a rock band that makes you scream along to every word, and it’s not until you’re comin***...

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

American Aquarium

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

