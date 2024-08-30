DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Puro Reggaeton x Es Paradis

Es Paradis Ibiza
Fri, 30 Aug, 11:50 pm
PartyIbiza
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PURO REGGAETON is taking over Ibiza this summer!

Every Friday I Todos los viernes I Summer Edition

Get ready for one of the biggest Reggaeton Parties in Europe, now taking place in their Ibiza Residency.

FACTS & PROGRAMM

Don't miss the hottest party in...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Es Paradis.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Es Paradis Ibiza

Carrer Salvador Espriu, 2, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:50 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.