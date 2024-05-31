DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OOMF

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

a night of 90s & early Aughts party jams for the oomfies
music by boyyyish

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

boyyyish

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.