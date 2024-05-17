Top track

Gold Chains

Hoity Toity, Thalo, The Kosmics

El Cid
Fri, 17 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hoity Toity, Thalo, The Kosmics

This is an all ages event
Presented by El Cid.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hoity-Toity, The Kosmics

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

