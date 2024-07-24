DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ichika Nito

Union Chapel
Wed, 24 Jul, 7:00 pm
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The popularity of guitar virtuoso Ichika Nito extends beyond the borders of his home country, Japan. This internet sensation and renowned guitarist is known for his unique and complex guitar techniques. Inspired by legends like Eddie Van Halen and Tosin Ab...

This is a 16+ event (Under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Kilimanjaro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ichika Nito

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

