DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a crazy fun night with Alexis Taylor the other weekend, Hot Chip royalty are back in the building. This time Joe takes the helm and promises nothing but bangers.
Serving house and disco heaters until 4am, our residents supply high-energy revelry all...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.