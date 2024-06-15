Top track

Joe Goddard (Hot Chip)

Metropolis
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a crazy fun night with Alexis Taylor the other weekend, Hot Chip royalty are back in the building. This time Joe takes the helm and promises nothing but bangers.

Serving house and disco heaters until 4am, our residents supply high-energy revelry all...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis (Venue).
Lineup

Joe Goddard, Lou Hayter

Venue

Metropolis

234 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9NN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

