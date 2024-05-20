DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Theadoore, formed by Grace and Tristan in itty bitty Rhode Island, makes experimental rock-ish songs for brothers to hold hands to. Theadoore is not jazz, but the band’s complex harmony and rhythmic freedom make passable fake-jazz for the indie music lover...
