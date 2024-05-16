Top track

The Leaning - Long Lost Lagoon

Live on a Boat

Ross Boats
Thu, 16 May, 6:45 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £11.22

About

Join The Leaning for a special performance a mile out to Sea to signal the start of their Alt Alt Escape weekend. Sunset expected but not guaranteed, extremely limited seats (40) so buy your ticket right away.

if the weather does not comply we have the...

All ages
Presented by The Leaning.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Ross Boats

Brighton Marina, Marina Way, Brighton, England BN2 5WA, United Kingdom
Doors open6:45 pm

