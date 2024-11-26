Top track

JAS - NICHT NEIN GESAGT TOUR 2024

Knust
Tue, 26 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

JAS - Winterherz
About

„Noch einer, der Musik macht“: Mit diesen fünf Worten beschreibt JAS sich selbst, dabei hat er früher vor allem in Bands gespielt, wo er in der hintersten Reihe am Schlagzeug saß. Direkt nach dem Abi dann nach Berlin übergesiedelt, um dort eine Ausbildung...

Alle Altersgruppen (bitte Jugendschutz beachten!)
Präsentiert von OHA! Music. corner.company, Rausgegangen & DIFFUS
Knust

Neuer Kamp 30, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

