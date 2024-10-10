Top track

MAD

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SuperJazzClub

Colours Hoxton
Thu, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MAD
Got a code?

About

Metropolis Music

SuperJazzClub

Plus Special Guests

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Metropolis Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SuperJazzClub

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.