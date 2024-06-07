Top track

Psychoville

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dabbla

Camden Assembly
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Psychoville
Got a code?

About

Dabbla at The Camden Assembly

14+ (UNDER 16S ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT)
Presented by TEG Europe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dabbla

Venue

Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Road, London NW1 8AN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.