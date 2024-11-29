DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
O cantor e compositor inglês Ethan Barnett, conhecido como Ten Tonnes, acaba de anunciar a sua digressão a solo com passagem no Musicbox Lisboa, no dia 29 de novembro.
Os bilhetes ficam disponíveis no dia 17 de abril, esta quarta-feira, às 10h00, nos loca...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.