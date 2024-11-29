Top track

Lucy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ten Tonnes

Musicbox Lisboa
Fri, 29 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€27.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lucy
Got a code?

About

O cantor e compositor inglês Ethan Barnett, conhecido como Ten Tonnes, acaba de anunciar a sua digressão a solo com passagem no Musicbox Lisboa, no dia 29 de novembro.

Os bilhetes ficam disponíveis no dia 17 de abril, esta quarta-feira, às 10h00, nos loca...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ten Tonnes

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.