Arooj Aftab

PROJECT HOUSE
Sun, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£31.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Arooj Aftab

Transformative may not be an urgent enough word to describe the multi-hyphenate creative

Arooj Aftab. Rooted to a constellation of unmappable margins and elegant refusals, she lithely

moves against the weight of time and convention, honoring multiple tra Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Arooj Aftab @ Project House

This is a 14+ event.
Brudenell Presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arooj Aftab

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
1000 capacity
Accessibility information

