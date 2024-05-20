DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailing from New Zealand, New York, and London's own, this is a bill you won't want to miss. Livia O, Lillimure, and Louis Coupe come together to share their stories in an intimate acoustic setting.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.