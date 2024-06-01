DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teatro con il cappello FringeMI

Villaggio Barona
Sat, 1 Jun, 5:30 pm
TheatreMilano
Uno spettacolo interattivo che ripercorre come in una caleidoscopica passerella 40 anni di repertorio del Teatro Officina, offerto al pubblico attraverso la formula di un menù à la carte in cui lo spettatore sceglie il brano che desidera ri-vedere fra i mo...

Nessun limite
Presentato da Villaggio Barona.

Villaggio Barona

Via Ettore Ponti 21, 20143 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.